The Rams selected Lake in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

The son of former All-Pro NFL safety Carnell Lake, Quentin joins the Rams following a successful collegiate career at UCLA. The Rams absolutely nailed their sixth-round selection of Jordan Fuller two years ago, so they'll hope they found another good starting safety in the sixth with Lake here. For now, though, Lake will just compete for the third safety role behind Fuller and Taylor Rapp.