Lake (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Lake was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday and ended Week 18 prep with back-to-back full practices, but he's not quite ready to return from a left elbow injury that has kept him sidelined since mid-November. Given his ability to log full practices, Lake stands a good chance to be activated from IR ahead of the wild-card round of the playoffs.