Rams' Ramik Wilson: Heading to LA
Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Rams on Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
A 2015 fifth-round selection by the Chiefs, Wilson has recorded 112 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 30 career games. Wilson was set to become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year, but the Chiefs declined to place a tender on the linebacker, making him an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...