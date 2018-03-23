Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Rams on Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

A 2015 fifth-round selection by the Chiefs, Wilson has recorded 112 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 30 career games. Wilson was set to become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year, but the Chiefs declined to place a tender on the linebacker, making him an unrestricted free agent.