Calais could compete for a return specialist job this season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The 2020 seventh-round selection was scooped off the Buccaneers practice squad last preseason and went on to play 34 special-teams snaps across four games for the Rams. Calais is an explosive speedster who piled up 2,493 kickoff return yards over four collegiate seasons with Louisiana-Lafayette. The Rams could add a running back in the 2021 NFL Draft or through free agency to make Calais' path to a roster spot more difficult, but as it stands, he appears set to compete with wide receiver Nsimba Webster for punt- and kick-return duties.