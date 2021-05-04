Calais is expected to compete for special-teams work with 2021 NFL Draft seventh-round selection Jake Funk, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

A star on special teams in college, Calais is a speedster who played four games and recorded 152 kick-return yards as a rookie for the Rams last season. Not only will he compete with Funk for work, Los Angeles also added wide receiver DeSean Jackson through free agency, and the veteran could also be in the return-game mix. Incumbent returner, Nsimba Watson is also in the picture.