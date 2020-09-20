Calais (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Calais was signed off Tampa Bay's practice squad by the Rams on Sept. 6, but he's yet to make his NFL debut. Darrell Henderson and Xavier Jones will operate as the team's depth running backs with Calais sidelined.
More News
-
Rams' Raymond Calais: Poached by Los Angeles•
-
Raymond Calais: Will be waived•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Candidate for kickoff returns•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Activated off COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Lands on COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Could have multiple roles•