The Rams signed Calais off Tampa Bay's practice squad on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The Buccaneers waived Calais on Saturday and hoped to stash him on the practice squad, but the Rams saw enough potential in the rookie seventh-round pick to justify adding him to the active roster. Calais is somewhat undersized (5-foot-8, 188 pounds), but he boasts impressive quickness and potential utility in the return game.
More News
-
Raymond Calais: Will be waived•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Candidate for kickoff returns•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Activated off COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Lands on COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Could have multiple roles•
-
Buccaneers' Raymond Calais: Gets a shot with Bucs•