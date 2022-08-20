Calais rushed four times for 14 yards and secured two of four targets for 10 yards in Friday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Texans. He also returned one kick for 15 yards.

The battle for one of the depth positions at running back for the Rams didn't gain much clarity Friday, and Calais followed up his first mediocre preseason performance (8-25-0) with another against the Texans. Calais did at least showcase some pass-catching ability, as Jake Funk was the only other running back out of the four that saw the field to snag a reception. With just one preseason game remaining, Calais will need to make an impact against the Bengals next Friday to move off of the roster bubble.