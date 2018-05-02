Rams' Ricky Jeune: Joins Rams' roster

Jeune signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie, per the NFL's official transaction report.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound wideout had a solid pro day, running a 4.50 40-yard dash and adding 15 reps of 225-pound bench press. Barring injuries, the Rams have their top-three wideouts set, but Jeune could carve himself a role as a depth player or via special teams.