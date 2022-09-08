Havenstein came to terms on a three-year extension with the Rams on Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Havenstein's new contract will tie him to Los Angeles through the 2025 season, thus shoring up the right side of the team's offensive line for years to come. The 30-year-old offensive tackle has started all 99 games of his seven-season tenure with the Rams, including 15 starts in 2021. Havenstein will provide valuable veteran experience on the Rams' starting offensive line in 2022 after the retirement of long-time left tackle Andrew Whitworth this offseason.