Havenstein announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Havenstein spent his entire 11-year career with the Rams after he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2015 Draft. He appeared in 148 career regular-season contests, starting all of them, and won one Super Bowl with the team. Havenstein only made seven starts in 2025 after dealing with an ankle injury for most of the season. Warren McClendon started the final seven games of the regular season and all three playoff contests at right tackle for Los Angeles.