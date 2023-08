Havenstein (neck) returned to practice Tuesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Havenstein sat out practice Saturday due to a neck strain, but it looks like the issue was indeed minor. The starting right tackle could log further precautionary absences during the preseason should his strain recur. Considering the slew of injuries along the O-line that the Rams had to endure last season, the team could act with extra caution.