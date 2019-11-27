Play

Havenstein (knee) has a chance to play Week 13 against the Cardinals, J.B Long of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Havenstein has missed the Rams' last two games, both losses, but his recovery appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional contest versus Arizona. Bobby Evans figures to continue as the temporary starter if Havenstein can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories