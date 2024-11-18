Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Havenstein (ankle) is "trending in the right direction" to possibly return against the Eagles in Week 12, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein has missed each of the Rams' last two games after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's Week 9 win over the Seahawks. However, McVay's comments Monday suggest he's nearing a return to the field. Havenstein's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can return when the Rams host the Eagles in Week 12.