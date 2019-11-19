Play

Head coach Sean McVay on Monday that Havenstein (knee) is considered doubtful for the Rams' Week 12 game against the Ravens, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Havenstein is looking at missing his second straight game due to a knee injury. More information on his status should come as the week progresses. Bobby Evans would presumably replace him at right tackle should he ultimately sit.

