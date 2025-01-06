Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Havenstein (shoulder) to play in the Wild-Card Round versus Minnesota, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein missed the Rams' last two games of the regular season with a shoulder issue, but it looks like he'll be ready to return for Monday's game versus the Vikings. He'll resume his regular post at right tackle and try to slow down the pass-rushing duo of Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.