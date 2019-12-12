Play

Havenstein (knee) was estimated as a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein appears to be on pace to return from what has become a four-game absence in Week 15 against the Cowboys, which would likely send fellow right tackle Bobby Evans back to a bench role.

