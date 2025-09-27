Havenstein (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Although Havenstein is listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay relayed Friday that he "feels good" about the veteran offensive lineman's chances of suiting up Sunday. Warren McClendon or D.J. Humphries would be candidates to take over at right tackle if Havenstein was unable to play.