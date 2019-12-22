Play

Havenstein (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the 49ers.

Havenstein missed the last five games with a knee injury but returned to practice as a full participant this week, so it appears he's a healthy scratch Saturday. Bobby Evans should continue to work at right tackle for the Rams.

