Havenstein (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Havenstein was able to return to practice Thursday after he was a non-participant to open the week Wednesday. The 33-year-old will look to log a full session Friday in order to erase any doubt about his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Titans.

