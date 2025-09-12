Rams' Rob Havenstein: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havenstein (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Havenstein was able to return to practice Thursday after he was a non-participant to open the week Wednesday. The 33-year-old will look to log a full session Friday in order to erase any doubt about his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
