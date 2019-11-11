Play

Havenstein (undisclosed) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, J.B. Long of ESPN reports.

It's unclear what Havenstein is dealing with, but Long reported that it's serious enough to jeopardize him missing the remainder of the game. As long as he's out, the Rams are down to their final healthy depth offensive lineman in Coleman Shelton.

