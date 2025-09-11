Rams' Rob Havenstein: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havenstein (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Havenstein popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury to open the week. It's unclear what the severity of the injury is, and it's possible that he just received a day off, but his status at Thursday's practice will provide more clarity to his availability for Week 2 against Tennessee.
