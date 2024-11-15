Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Havenstein (ankle) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after missing the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Dolphins due to an ankle injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday. With Joe Noteboom (ankle) doubtful for Week 11's matchup, Warren McClendon will likely serve as the Rams' top right tackle.