Havenstein (ankle) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein suffered what appeared to be a minor ankle injury prior to the Rams' third preseason game, but is on track to play in the regular season opener against Oakland. With John Sullivan (arm) cleared to play as well, Los Angeles will have their offensive line at full strength entering the 2018 season.

