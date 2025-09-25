Havenstein (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Sean McVay relayed that Havenstein and Davante Adams (hamstring) would sit Wednesday after the duo came out of Sunday's loss to the Eagles "a little sore." Havenstein should return to practice over the next two games, and barring a setback is likely to start at right tackle in the Rams' Week 4 clash against the Colts on Sunday.