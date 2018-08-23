Havenstein suffered an ankle injury and may miss Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

It doesn't seem to be too serious of an injury for the newly-extended offensive lineman, but it is worth noting that if Havenstein is unable to play Saturday, then starting quarterback Jared Goff will likely be held out as a precautionary measure.

More News
Our Latest Stories