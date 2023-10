Havenstein (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

It's unclear how severe Havenstein's calf injury is, and his status might be up in the air until the Rams release their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday. If he can't go in Week 8, Tremayne Anchrum could step into a starting role on the offensive line.