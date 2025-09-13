Rams' Rob Havenstein: Ready for Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havenstein (ankle) will play in Sunday's game versus the Titans, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Havenstein is ready to go despite starting the week as a non-participant in practice. The Wisconsin product will start at right tackle.
