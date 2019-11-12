Play

Havenstein is expected to miss at least one game due to a knee injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Havenstein injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. The issue is severe enough that he is not expected to play Sunday against the Bears. Bobby Evans would be the likely candidate to replace him at right tackle should that end up being the case.

