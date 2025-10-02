default-cbs-image
Havenstein (ankle) is doubtful to play in Thursday night's contest against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website reports.

Havenstein was considered a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate and Tuesday's walkthrough, and then he was officially a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. If the 33-year-old is unable to go in Week 5, Warren McClendon and D.J. Humphries are the two top candidates to start at right tackle versus San Francisco.

