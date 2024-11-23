Havenstein (ankle) is doubtful to suit up Sunday against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Havenstein suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 against Seattle and hasn't played since. He was at least able to log a pair of limited practice sessions to end the week after not practicing at all the previous two weeks, but his tag of doubtful suggests he's unlikely to suit up against Philadelphia. Either Warren McClendon or Joe Noteboom will likely start at right tackle Sunday if Havenstein is indeed unable to play.