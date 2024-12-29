Havenstein (shoulder) is inactive for Saturday's Week 17 contest against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Havenstein hurt his shoulder in practice this week and won't be able to suit up against Arizona. Rams head coach Sean McVay said previously that Joe Noteboom would start at right tackle if Havenstein were to be unable to take the field.
