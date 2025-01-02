Havenstein (shoulder) will not play in Week 18 versus Seattle, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Havenstein would be sitting out due to his shoulder injury and not because the Rams have already locked up the NFC West going into the regular season finale. In his stead, Joe Noteboom projects to make another start at right tackle Sunday.
