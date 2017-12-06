Rams' Robert Quinn: Brings down QB on Sunday
Quinn accrued three solo tackles and one sack against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Quinn now has a sack in consecutive games, with a season total of 4.5 sacks. Most of his fantasy value leans on Quinn getting to the quarterback, though, so he is best summoned against poor offensive fronts.
