Rams' Robert Quinn: Brings down QB on Sunday

Quinn accrued three solo tackles and one sack against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Quinn now has a sack in consecutive games, with a season total of 4.5 sacks. Most of his fantasy value leans on Quinn getting to the quarterback, though, so he is best summoned against poor offensive fronts.

