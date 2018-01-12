Rams' Robert Quinn: Finishes campaign with 8.5 sacks

Quinn recorded 32 tackles (21 solo) and 8.5 sacks during the 2017 season.

Good health and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' switch to a 3-4 defense helped Quinn post his best fantasy season since the 2014 campaign. He'll probably never return to being the elite edge rusher he was earlier in his career, but the 27-year-old veteran is definitely still capable of disrupting the backfield and pressuring quarterbacks. It's also encouraging for Quinn's fantasy prospects that he recorded 16 tackles (12 solo), seven sacks and two forced fumbles over the final seven games, including the loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.