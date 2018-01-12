Rams' Robert Quinn: Finishes campaign with 8.5 sacks
Quinn recorded 32 tackles (21 solo) and 8.5 sacks during the 2017 season.
Good health and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' switch to a 3-4 defense helped Quinn post his best fantasy season since the 2014 campaign. He'll probably never return to being the elite edge rusher he was earlier in his career, but the 27-year-old veteran is definitely still capable of disrupting the backfield and pressuring quarterbacks. It's also encouraging for Quinn's fantasy prospects that he recorded 16 tackles (12 solo), seven sacks and two forced fumbles over the final seven games, including the loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
More News
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...