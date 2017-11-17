Rams' Robert Quinn: Full participant Thursday
Quinn practiced at full speed Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Quinn was limited in Wednesday's practice due to illness, which will be something to keep an eye on the rest of this weekend. However, the linebacker should be all good to go for Sunday's showdown with the Vikings as he'll look to add pressure to Case Keenum and the Vikings' ground game.
