Rams' Robert Quinn: Heading to Miami in trade

Quinn will be traded to the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The trade can't officially go through until March 14 when the new league year begins. The Rams figure to recoup some of the draft capital they lost in the recent trade for CB Marcus Peters, also clearing up cap room as they prepare to sign DT Aaron Donald to a massive contract. A 2011 first-round selection, Quinn has struggled to stay healthy since piling up 40 sacks from 2012 to 2014, but he did bounce back to some extent with 8.5 sacks in 15 games in 2017. An outside linebacker under Wade Phillips last year, Quinn presumably will move back to defensive end in Miami.