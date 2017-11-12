Rams' Robert Quinn: Inactive for Sunday

Quinn (illness) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

In his place, Matt Longacre will get the start at outside linebacker. Quinn has just 15 tackles (nine solo) this season, but he adds 2.5 sacks, which does bump up his fantasy value a bit. However, until he's able to post a higher tackle count, it's tough to see Quinn as an IDP threat once he's healthy.