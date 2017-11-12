Rams' Robert Quinn: Inactive for Sunday
Quinn (illness) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
In his place, Matt Longacre will get the start at outside linebacker. Quinn has just 15 tackles (nine solo) this season, but he adds 2.5 sacks, which does bump up his fantasy value a bit. However, until he's able to post a higher tackle count, it's tough to see Quinn as an IDP threat once he's healthy.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Quinn: Doubtful for Week 10•
-
Rams' Robert Quinn: Records sack, three tackles in Week 5•
-
Rams' Robert Quinn: Absent from injury report•
-
Rams' Robert Quinn: Expected to be ready for season opener•
-
Rams' Robert Quinn: Takes knee to thigh•
-
Rams' Robert Quinn: Has chance to play Saturday•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...