Rams' Robert Quinn: Leaves mark on Week 12 win

Quinn recorded five tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.

This was easily Quinn's best outing of the season. With just 24 tackles (15 solo) and 3.5 sacks through 10 games, it's been a bit of an underwhelming showing for the 27-year-old veteran. However, the Rams defense has been making plays week in, week out all year, so there's potential for Quinn to join in the fun and post strong numbers during the fantasy stretch drive.