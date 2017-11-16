Rams' Robert Quinn: Limited in practice Wednesday
Quinn (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Quinn ended up sitting out the Week 10 win over the Texans while battling the illness, but his presence on the field for the first practice of the week bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings. A healthy Quinn would provide the Rams with another pass-rushing threat off the edge, but he's no longer an elite IDP option these days with his sack totals on the decline for the last two and a half seasons.
