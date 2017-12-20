Rams' Robert Quinn: Piles up two sacks
Quinn had two solo tackles and two sacks Sunday against the Seahawks.
The Rams got to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson seven times Sunday, and now Quinn has six sacks in his last four games. The seventh-year pro played just 31 of 57 possible snaps too, proving his abilities further. The Titans will be a tough matchup to keep up his streak, though, since QB Marcus Mariota gets dropped on just 5.5 percent of his dropbacks, ranking 12th in the league.
