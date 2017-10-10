Rams' Robert Quinn: Records sack, three tackles in Week 5
Quinn played 43 of 68 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
Quinn has just 10 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 sacks through five games, so despite his upside as an edge rusher, he's yet to make much fantasy noise this season. In fact, switching to a 3-4 defense under Wade Phillips was expected to help Quinn get into the backfield more consistently. There's definitely still potential for the 2011 first-round pick to resurface as a serviceable asset, but it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most settings.
