Rams' Robert Quinn: Takes knee to thigh
Quinn (thigh) left practice after taking teammate Michael Brockers' knee to his thigh, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Quinn is being kept out for precautionary measure and it shouldn't be a long-term issue. Nevertheless, the Rams will continue to monitor this issue and may limit Quinn's playing time in upcoming preseason games.
