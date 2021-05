The Rams selected Rochell in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 130th overall.

Speed is Rochell's calling card as the 6-foot, 193-pounder put down a 4.39 in the 40 at his pro day and his long arms (32.38) are an asset as well. Rochell is a small-school product out of Central Arkansas but don't let that fool you, he has NFL-ready coverage ability. Jalen Ramsey locks down his side of the field, but Rochell should find his way into the mix alongside Darious Williams.