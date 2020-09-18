Woods is signing a four-year extension with a maximum value of $68 million and $32 million guaranteed, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Woods is 28 year old and has two seasons remaining on his current deal, so it appears the Rams now have him under contract through his age-33 campaign. The team also has Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee signed long term, providing a solid foundation for the passing game. Woods should be in a good mood for his Sunday matchup with the Eagles, though it's possible he sees regular coverage from veteran cornerback Darius Slay.