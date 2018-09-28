Woods brought in all five of his targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Four days after seeing 11 targets in a win over the Chargers, Woods lagged behind Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley in looks Thursday. It hardly mattered, considering he corralled each pass thrown his way and got into the end zone for the third time this season. The 26-year-old had seen at least nine targets in each of his first three games before Thursday's downturn, so even that's likely just an outlier that fantasy owners need not fret over. Already having logged 24 receptions through four contests, Woods will look to stay hot against the Seahawks in Week 5.