Rams' Robert Woods: Another big performance

Woods hauled in 13 of his 19 targets for 172 yards in the team's Week 13 win over the Cardinals.

Woods had a career day, posting his highest target, reception and yardage total in a single game. The only thing missing from his performance was a trip to the end zone, though he still turned in two massive receptions of 49 and 25 yards. Though he had inconsistent involvement in the offense early in the season, Woods now has at least nine targets in each of his past three games. He'll look to remain involved as the team takes on Seattle in Week 14.