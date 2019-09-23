Rams' Robert Woods: Another quiet game
Woods caught three passes (eight targets) for 40 yards and also rushed twice for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over Cleveland.
Woods was held to a disappointing receiving total for the second consecutive week, but he did see his targets shoot back up to eight after getting just two looks against the Saints. Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks shined in this one, and quarterback Jared Goff seems to look in their direction before going to Woods. The veteran wideout does have a unique quirk in that he usually receives a carry or two per game to pad his stats a bit, but it seems he has fallen to third in the pecking order for targets despite technically sitting at second on the depth chart. Woods' owners will hope he gets more involved in a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
