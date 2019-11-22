Play

Rams' Robert Woods: Avoids injury report

Woods (personal) wasn't listed on the Rams' injury report Thursday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Woods was unavailable for the Rams' Week 11 matchup with the Bears as he dealt with a family matter. Returning to the team Thursday, his number of practice reps was normal, but coach Sean McVay wouldn't commit to Woods being available Monday versus the Ravens. "We'll see," McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. Thus, Woods' status may be up in the air, which doesn't help fantasy managers with the Rams taking the field after every other Week 12 participant but Baltimore.

