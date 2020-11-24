Woods caught 12 of 15 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Woods and teammate Cooper Kupp took advantage of Tampa Bay's young secondary, as both receivers had at least 10 catches and 130 yards. Unlike Kupp, however, Woods was able to find the end zone, scoring from four yards out to give the Rams their first points of the game. That play brought Woods' season tally to five touchdowns, all of which have come over his last eight outings. With campaign highs in all other receiving categories Monday, it was undoubtedly Woods' best performance yet, giving him considerable momentum ahead of Week 12's game against the 49ers.